Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock surged 23% in Friday premarket trading after Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) agreed to pay the insurer $1.84B to settle litigation related to the 2008 financial crisis and the collapse of mortgage company Countrywide.

The agreement puts to bed Ambac's (AMBC) claims against Bank of America (BAC) and Countrywide. BAC acquired Countrywide in 2008 when the subprime mortgage crisis spread through the financial system. Ambac had insured residential mortgage-backed securities issued by Countrywide.

The settlement "materially advances our strategic priority to progress Ambac Assurance Corporation ("AAC") to a stable runoff and further maximizes optionality for our legacy financial guaranty business," AMBC President and CEO Claude LeBlanc said.

The insurer estimated it will record a gain of ~$390M, net of reinsurance and discount accretion and call premiums on AAC's secured debt. Part of the gain will be recognized in Ambac's (AMBC) Q3 results and the remainder will be recognized in its Q4.

In accordance with its contractual obligations, AAC will repay all outstanding Sitka notes of ~$1.21B (including the associated call premium) as well as ~$213M of Tier 2 notes.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC) expects to incur a pretax charge of $354M, or $0.03 per share on an after-tax basis, in Q3 2022. It had previously accrued for certain amounts of the settlement payment.

Ambac's (AMBC) litigation had made damages claims of more than $3B.

Ambac (AMBC) had recorded a gross subrogation recovery on its balance sheet of $1.48B related to RMBS representation and warranty litigation, of which $1.38B was related to the Bank of America (BAC) litigation. The rest of the gross subrogation recovery relates to AAC's case against Nomura (NMR).

In March, Ambac's (AMBC) stock had slumped after a court decision had indicated that the insurer's recoveries could be lower than it had anticipated.