Bone Biologics prices $5.1M underwritten public offering

Oct. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETBone Biologics Corporation (BBLG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Orthobiologic products company Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) priced an underwritten public offering of 3.8M units of securities at $1.35 per unit.
  • The total gross proceeds stood at $5.1M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.
  • Each unit consists of one share, one series A warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price equal to $1.62 per share, one series B warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price equal to $1.35 per share and one series C warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price equal to $2.16 per share.
  • The shares and the warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately, but will be purchased together in this offering.
  • The warrants expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • Additionally, the underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 566,666 additional shares and/or 566,666 additional warrants.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 11.
  • BBLG shares were trading -26.73% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

