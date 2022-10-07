Investors pull $35B out of the fund market on the week, led by money market funds

Market participants found themselves to be net sellers of fund assets on the week, including both ETFs and conventional funds. For the week, investors withdrew $35.4B according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report.

Money market funds represented the largest outflow as the space retracted $24.7B. Next were equity funds, as they lost $4.5B, taxable bond funds gave back $4.1B, and tax-exempt fixed income funds observed outflows of $2.1B for the week.

Equity based ETFs experienced their second week of capital inflows in three, as they garnered $6.2B. Leading the pack was the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as it pulled in $1.6B. Following behind SPY was the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) as it attracted $1.2B.

Switching the script and investors will have seen that the most significant equity ETF retractors were the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) at -$1.8B, and the iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Market ETF (ITOT) at -$1.2B.

From a fixed-income point of view, the ETFs that brought in the largest amount of new money were the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). LQD attracted $3.0B, while HYG took in $1.9B.

In reverse, the fixed income ETFs that gave back the most cash were the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) at $779M and the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) at $561M.

In other exchange traded fund news, only 6% of U.S. listed ETFs have positive returns in 2022.