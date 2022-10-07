Onfolio Holdings ticks higher after on reports to acquire BWPS and SEOButler
Oct. 07, 2022 8:24 AM ETOnfolio Holdings, Inc. (ONFO), ONFOWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) rose 9.7% premarket after the firm agrees to acquire all of the assets relating to file and password protection for the WordPress sites Prevent Direct Access (PDA) and Password Protect WordPress (PPWP) collectively "BWPS" and to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SEOButler, Inc.
- BWPS offers two main plugins that focus on file and password protection for WordPress sites, named PDA and PPWP. They develop security plugins that allow bloggers, creators, agencies, and SMBs to protect their digital assets, products, and content.
- SEOButler provides extensive products within the SEO niche including content, guest posting, social signals, and citations.
- The move meets the investment criteria of Onfolio and fits into its diversified portfolio of compelling businesses.
Comments