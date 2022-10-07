Atlas, Poseidon confirm 'meaningful progress' in deal talks

Oct. 07, 2022

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) +7.1% pre-market Friday after the company and the consortium led by Poseidon Acquisition Corp. said the two sides have made "meaningful progress" in negotiating a potential transaction at $15.50/share.

Atlas (ATCO) cautions that no agreement has been reached, and it will make no further comments on the matter unless and until a definitive agreement is executed.

The SPAC said late last month it had raised the bid price to acquire all shares not controlled by majority shareholders to $15.50/share in cash from $14.45/share.

Poseidon Acquisition, which first made an offer in August to acquire the company, is comprised of Atlas (ATCO) Chairman David Sokol, certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings and Ocean Network Express.

Atlas (ATCO) shares popped September 26 on news of the sweetened bid price but have since showed little change.

