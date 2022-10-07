HHS, DoJ pledge to work together on reviewing how marijuana is scheduled

In the wake of President Biden's announcement on Thursday that he wants a review of the policy that has marijuana as a Schedule I substance, both HHS and the US Department of Justice said they will work together to do so.

"Looking forward to working with Attorney General Garland to answer [the president's] call to action to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a Tweet.

"Justice Department officials will work with our colleagues at the Department of Health and Human Services as they launch a scientific review of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law," DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Canadian licensed producers: Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO), and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF).

Cannabis-related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).

Both US multi-state operators and Canadian licensed producers are up in pre-market trading Friday morning after impressive gains on Thursday.

