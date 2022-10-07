In the wake of President Biden's announcement on Thursday that he wants a review of the policy that has marijuana as a Schedule I substance, both HHS and the US Department of Justice said they will work together to do so.

"Looking forward to working with Attorney General Garland to answer [the president's] call to action to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a Tweet.

"Justice Department officials will work with our colleagues at the Department of Health and Human Services as they launch a scientific review of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law," DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

Both US multi-state operators and Canadian licensed producers are up in pre-market trading Friday morning after impressive gains on Thursday.