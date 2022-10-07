The pace of hiring eased some in September, but still easily met economists' consensus, as the Federal Reserve's rate hikes take hold and concerns of a potential recession increase. Friday's numbers give no indication that the central bank will alter its path.

September nonfarm payrolls: +263K vs. +250K expected and +315K prior.

Unemployment rate of 3.5% vs. 3.7% expected and 3.7% in August.

Labor force participation rate of 62.3% vs. 62.4% in August. The participation rate for men rose to 68.1% from 67.8%, while the rate for women fell to 56.8% from 57.1%.

"Hiring cooled during the month, the lowest since the same number of jobs were added to payrolls in April of last year," said Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick said.

"Another month, another strong job report," said Mott Capital Management founder Michael Kramer. "The total non-farm payroll number came in above estimates, and private payrolls rose more than expected, showing a modest decline to 288,000 from 308,000 last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7%."

Both jobs growth and wage increases "came in broadly as expected," said economist Mohammed El-Erian. He expects that keeps the Fed on pace to raise rates by another 75 bps in November. The CME FedWatch tool now puts a 78.7% probability on a 75 bp hike vs. a 75.2% probability a day earlier.

El-Erian, though, said the lower labor force participation rate is a disappointment "given that greater participation and higher productivity hold the key to so much."

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% M/M to $32.46, in line with+0.3% consensus and unchanged from the prior month. On Y/Y basis, average hourly earnings increased 5.0%, a hair under the 5.1% consensus and down from the 5.2% rate in August.

While equity futures were mixed initially. Futures for the three major U.S. stock averages have shifted into the red. Before the U.S. opening bell, Nasdaq futures slip 1.9%, S&P futures -1.3% and Dow futures -1.0%. At 9:14 AM ET, the 10-year Treasury yield is up 6 basis points at 3.88% and the 2-year yield is up 4 bps to 4.30%.

"This number puts the Fed into a box," Mott Capital's Kramer commented. "If you get another CPI report greater than 8% next week, it could increase the odds of not only a 75 bps rate hike in November but in December too, and the market is not priced for that to happen, and that would be very bad for stocks. "

Currently, the FedWatch tool has a 69% probability for a 50 bps hike in December and a 15.7% probability for a 75-bps increase.

On Thursday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expect unemployment to creep up as the Fed continues tightening