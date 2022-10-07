4 stocks to watch for Friday: AMD, Levi Strauss and more

Stock trading on Friday will likely take its cues from the latest jobs report, as the major averages come off two days of losses, which followed a massive upswing experienced early in the week. Amid this focus on the economy, and its relationship with Federal Reserve policy, some stocks will move on company-specific news. Here are some stocks to watch on Friday:

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) dropped in premarket trading, falling 5% in the wake of its quarterly report. The denim apparel maker beat projections with its Q3 earnings. However, the firm revealed sluggish revenue growth and cut its full-year forecast, citing inflation, supply chain disruptions and changes in consumer spending patterns.

Earnings-related news also put pressure on Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ: AMD missed expectations. The semiconductor maker said sales for the quarter would reach about $5.6B, well below estimates of $6.7B.

missed expectations. The semiconductor maker said sales for the quarter would reach about $5.6B, well below estimates of $6.7B. DraftKings (DKNG) rose about 6% in premarket action following reports that the online betting platform has signed an exclusive partnership with ESPN. According to Action Network, the deal could involve shows and odds integrated into game broadcasts, although specific terms aren't clear at this time.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) showed premarket strength, climbing 7% on news that it will join the S&P SmallCap 600. PAYO will replace Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which is moving into the S&P MidCap 400 index.

For more on the broader market, see why Guggenheim Partners' Scott Minerd believes the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could cause an economic crisis before the end of the year.