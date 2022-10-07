Plus Therapeutics jumps 18% as JonesTrading adds another Buy rating
Oct. 07, 2022 8:33 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap biotech Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) gained ~18% pre-market Friday on rising volumes after financial brokerage JonesTrading started its coverage with a Buy rating on the potential of the company’s lead asset Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
- 1.6M PSTV shares have changed hands, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~4.2M.
- With a $5 per share target on the stock, JonesTrading analyst Justin Walsh highlighted the candidate’s target-specific action on structures in the central nervous system.
- “186RNL approach has the potential to provide benefit to these patients by delivering beta-emitting radioisotopes directly to affected central nervous system structures, increasing total radioactive dose to tumor cells and limiting dose to healthy tissue,” Walsh wrote.
- The investigational radiotherapeutic is currently undergoing the Phase 1/2a ReSPECT-GBM study and Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM study for CNS cancers, recurrent glioblastoma, and leptomeningeal metastases, respectively.
- PSTV has one Strong Buy rating and Two Buy ratings on Wall Street.
Comments