Oct. 07, 2022 8:33 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Nano-cap biotech Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) gained ~18% pre-market Friday on rising volumes after financial brokerage JonesTrading started its coverage with a Buy rating on the potential of the company’s lead asset Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
  • 1.6M PSTV shares have changed hands, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~4.2M.
  • With a $5 per share target on the stock, JonesTrading analyst Justin Walsh highlighted the candidate’s target-specific action on structures in the central nervous system.
  • “186RNL approach has the potential to provide benefit to these patients by delivering beta-emitting radioisotopes directly to affected central nervous system structures, increasing total radioactive dose to tumor cells and limiting dose to healthy tissue,” Walsh wrote.
  • The investigational radiotherapeutic is currently undergoing the Phase 1/2a ReSPECT-GBM study and Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM study for CNS cancers, recurrent glioblastoma, and leptomeningeal metastases, respectively.
  • PSTV has one Strong Buy rating and Two Buy ratings on Wall Street.

