CanAlaska Uranium increases private placement to $10M
Oct. 07, 2022 8:52 AM ETCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVVUF), CVV:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CanAlaska Uranium (OTCQX:CVVUF) announces that further to its news release of October 6, 2022, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $10M.
- Offering will be comprised of a combination of a flow-through units to be sold at a price of $0.52 per FT unit; and flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers to be sold at a price of $0.70 per charity FT unit.
- Gross proceeds received from the sale of the FT units and the charity FT units will be used for work programs on the company's exploration properties.
