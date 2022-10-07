ECRID strikes deal with Car Savers
Oct. 07, 2022 8:54 AM ETEcrid, Inc. (ECDD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ecrid (OTCPK:ECDD) has joined forces with Car Savers who in In 2016, launched an online marketplace meant to revolutionize the way the world buys cars.
- As of now, Car Savers and ECRID have become strategic partners with Car Savers and want to service those customers who have been underserved.
- ECRIDs CEO, Cleveland Gary, says "ECRIDs strategic alliance with the Black Shopping Channel provides an existing consumer audience that needs a second chance at driving in their dream car in seconds by comparing all the top brands of new and used cars."
