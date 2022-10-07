DXCM, BYFC and IVA are among pre market gainers
- Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) +88%.
- Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) +21% Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America.
- Inventiva (IVA) +15%.
- Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) +11% Q1 earnings call release.
- Cellectis (CLLS) +11% Announces Agreement with Evologic Technologies to Scale Production of its Plant-based Ingredients.
- Onfolio Holdings (ONFO) +10% ticks higher after on reports to acquire BWPS and SEOButler.
- SpringBig Holdings (SBIG) +9%.
- Broadway Financial (BYFC) +9%.
- DexCom (DXCM) +8%.
- Payoneer Global (PAYO) +7% 4 stocks to watch for Friday.
- Atlas (ATCO) +7% confirm 'meaningful progress' in deal talks.
- Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) +6% announces CEO transition.
- DraftKings (DKNG) +6% AMD, Levi Strauss and more.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) +6%.
