Cenntro’s Logistar 400 All Electric Commercial Vehicle completes EPA tests
Oct. 07, 2022 8:54 AM ETCenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) announced that its All Electric Class 4 Logistar 400 model has completed its EPA tests, moving it closer to registration and customer sales in United States.
- The LS400 is one of the company’s main products, is purpose built for robust duty cycles of urban and suburban use and can support a wide range of payloads and applications.
- “The completion of the LS400’s EPA testing standard is a critical milestone and validates that the LS400 can effectively meet the duty cycles of our target customers providing last mile delivery and vocational services in urban and suburban areas.“ said Peter Wang, Cenntro Chairman and CEO.
Comments