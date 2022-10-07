SolGold seals merger deal with Cornerstone Capital

Oct. 07, 2022 9:01 AM ETSolGold Plc (SLGGF), SOLG:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) said Friday it agreed to buy the entire issued share capital of Cornerstone Capital Resources in a friendly merger that values Cornerstone at £96.7M ($107.9M).

Under the deal terms, Cornerstone shares will be exchanged for Solgold (OTCPK:SLGGF) shares on the basis of 15 SolGold shares for every Cornerstone share.

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) said the merger will consolidate ownership of the Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador in which it holds an 85% stake, along with a strong portfolio of other projects.

The miner also said it is undertaking a strategic review which may include evaluating financing alternatives and a spinout of assets other than the Cascabel project.

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) recently reported a full-year $1.7M operating loss after tax.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.