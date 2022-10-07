SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) said Friday it agreed to buy the entire issued share capital of Cornerstone Capital Resources in a friendly merger that values Cornerstone at £96.7M ($107.9M).

Under the deal terms, Cornerstone shares will be exchanged for Solgold (OTCPK:SLGGF) shares on the basis of 15 SolGold shares for every Cornerstone share.

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) said the merger will consolidate ownership of the Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador in which it holds an 85% stake, along with a strong portfolio of other projects.

The miner also said it is undertaking a strategic review which may include evaluating financing alternatives and a spinout of assets other than the Cascabel project.

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) recently reported a full-year $1.7M operating loss after tax.