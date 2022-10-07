Advanced Micro Devices leads semiconductors lower as Q3 sales misses estimates

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) lead semiconductor stocks lower on Friday as the Dr. Lisa Su-led issued preliminary results for the third-quarter that misses estimates by a healthy measure.

AMD (AMD) opened down nearly 6% to $63.81, near its 52-week low, while Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) declined 4.5% and 4%, respectively.

Other chip companies declined more modestly, including Qualcomm (QCOM), Texas Instruments (TXN), Analog Devices (ADI), Micron Technology (MU) and ON Semiconductor (ON).

Foundry companies were also hit, as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported September revenue figures that declined from August. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) declined nearly 4%, while GlobalFoundries (GFS) fell more than 3%.

On Thursday, AMD A(MD) said third-quarter sales would be about $5.6B, compared to estimates of $6.71B. Adjusted gross margins were roughly 50%, below the 54% the company had guided to previously.

The company blamed the shortfall on a weaker-than-expected PC market and continued inventory corrections.

Dr. Su added that AMD's (AMD) data center, embedded and gaming segments continued to show strength and the company's business model and balance sheet will help it navigate the downturn.

Breaking it down by segment, client revenue fell 53% sequentially and 40% year-over-year to $1B, while data center revenue rose 8% sequentially and 45% year-over-year to $1.8B.

Gaming revenue was flat quarter-over-quarter and up 14% year-over-year to $1.6B, while revenue from its embedded segment was up 4% sequentially to $1.3B, largely thanks to its Xilinx acquisition which closed earlier this year.

The company also said it sees $160M worth of charges for items, including inventory and pricing.

Santa Clara, California-based AMD (AMD) said operating expenses during the period were $1.5B, below the prior guidance of $1.6B.

On Wednesday, Wells Fargo cut estimates on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) due to PC market weakness and emerging concerns in the data center business.