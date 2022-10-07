PureTech Health plunges 21% after confirming proposal from Nektar Therapeutics

Oct. 07, 2022 9:12 AM ETPureTech Health plc (PRTC), NKTRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) dropped 21% in premarket trading after it confirmed receiving a non-binding proposal from Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to combine.
  • PureTech and Nektar remain in discussions regarding the proposal, according to 6-K filing. There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.
  • The disclosure comes after PureTech (PRTC) jumped 19% on Thursday on a Betaville report about speculation that the company may be a takeover target.
  • PureTech (PRTC) has a market cap of more than $800 million, while Nektar (NKTR) is valued at $630 million.
  • In August Nektar (NKTR) was downgraded at JPMorgan citing setup after end to anti-cancer program.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.