Signature Bank announces further expansion into Nevada

Oct. 07, 2022
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has announced further expansion of its West Coast presence with the appointment of veteran banking professionals and the opening of a new private client banking office in Reno, Nevada.
  • This expansion of West Coast operations brings total California and Nevada Banking Teams to 35, led by 56 bankers.
  • To lead its banking efforts in Nevada, Signature Bank named Christopher Uboldi to the post of Managing Group Director and Senior Vice President.
  • "Clients throughout the West Coast are certainly noticing our commitment and capabilities and responding positively,” explained Joseph J. DePaolo, Signature Bank President and CEO.

