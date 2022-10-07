Signature Bank announces further expansion into Nevada
Oct. 07, 2022 9:22 AM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has announced further expansion of its West Coast presence with the appointment of veteran banking professionals and the opening of a new private client banking office in Reno, Nevada.
- This expansion of West Coast operations brings total California and Nevada Banking Teams to 35, led by 56 bankers.
- To lead its banking efforts in Nevada, Signature Bank named Christopher Uboldi to the post of Managing Group Director and Senior Vice President.
- "Clients throughout the West Coast are certainly noticing our commitment and capabilities and responding positively,” explained Joseph J. DePaolo, Signature Bank President and CEO.
Comments