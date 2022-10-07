Calyxt signs agreement with Evologic to scale production of plant-based ingredients

Oct. 07, 2022 9:34 AM ETCalyxt, Inc. (CLXT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) said on Friday it had signed an agreement with its first manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH, to develop and scale its proprietary Plant Cell Matrix (PCM) technology platform.
  • Under the contract, Evologic will advance the manufacturing of PCM-derived compounds and establish proof of concept for the subsequent scaling of multiple PCMs for commercial production.
  • "This agreement is an important milestone in our speed-to-scale acceleration that will position us to address the growing interest in plant-based solutions across our target markets of cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals," the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.