Calyxt signs agreement with Evologic to scale production of plant-based ingredients
Oct. 07, 2022 9:34 AM ETCalyxt, Inc. (CLXT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) said on Friday it had signed an agreement with its first manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH, to develop and scale its proprietary Plant Cell Matrix (PCM) technology platform.
- Under the contract, Evologic will advance the manufacturing of PCM-derived compounds and establish proof of concept for the subsequent scaling of multiple PCMs for commercial production.
- "This agreement is an important milestone in our speed-to-scale acceleration that will position us to address the growing interest in plant-based solutions across our target markets of cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals," the company said.
Comments