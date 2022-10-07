PharmaCyte to evaluate opportunities; CEO steps down
Oct. 07, 2022 9:36 AM ETPharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB), a biotech focused on cellular therapies, announced Friday that the company’s board has tasked its Business Review Committee with evaluating business opportunities to generate optimum value for shareholders.
- In addition, PMCB announced that the company appointed board member Joshua N. Silverman as the interim Chief Executive to replace Kenneth L. Waggoner, who resigned from the position effective October 06.
- Silverman is an investment professional who serves as the Managing Member of Parkfield Funding LLC.
- As part of the business review, the company has decided to continue the share buyback program for up to $10M worth of PMCB’s outstanding stock.
- In addition, the management is currently evaluating the concerns raised by the FDA in connection with the clinical hold imposed on the clinical trial application for Cell-in-a-Box technology. The company’s partnership with SG Austria for the technology is also under review.
Read more about PMCB’s share repurchase program.
Comments