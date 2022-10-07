Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar upgraded P&C insurer Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Buy based on expected margin improvement, accelerating net interest income and valuation roll-forward. PGR shares are eking out a 0.2% gain in early Friday trading, against a backdrop of the major stock averages trading in the red.

"The company's improving market positioning, which should not only allow it to continue to improve its personal auto margins, but also take meaningful market share through pricing and a D2C (direct to consumer) platform with a strong national brand," Kinar wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst also reevaluated the multiple it assigns to the stock — from an average cycle multiple of 15.5x next 12-month earnings to an early cycle multiple of 17.5X, still below the 20x multiple base on consensus estimates for the quarters of Q4 2023 to Q3 2024. "We believe that the company's defensive positioning further merits a multiple premium," Kinar said.

His Buy rating compares with the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating of Hold.

In August, Baron Fintech Fund said it initiated a position in Progressive (PGR) as rising rates provide a financial tailwind.