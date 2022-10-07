Flying Nickel Mining to acquire Nevada Vanadium
Oct. 07, 2022 9:47 AM ETFlying Nickel Mining Corp. (FLYNF), FLYN:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flying Nickel Mining (TSXV:FLYN:CA) will acquire all shares of Nevada Vanadium by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement.
- Under the terms of the transaction, Nevada Vanadium shareholders are expected to receive one Flying Nickel share for each Nevada Vanadium Share held immediately prior to the effective time of the transaction, representing the equivalent of $0.195 per Nevada Vanadium share, based on the closing price of Flying Nickel Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 6, 2022.
- Currently, Flying Nickel has ~62M shares, and Nevada Vanadium has ~53M shares outstanding.
- Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will be owned ~54% by Flying Nickel shareholders and 46% by Nevada Vanadium shareholders.
- Transaction is expected to close in December 2022.
Comments