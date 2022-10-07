Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) rose 6.6% on a report that CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is in exclusive talks to purchase the health-care provider.

There's no certainty that a deal will be reached, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Humana (HUM) has a right of first refusal if Cano (CANO) finds a buyer.

The story comes after Cano Health surged 32% on Sept. 22 after media reports that Humana (HUM) and CVS Health (CVS) were interested in CANO.

CVS is currently conducting due diligence on the operator of primary care facilities, according to the report. CVS shares dropped 7.6% at least partly after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Thursday downgraded its Aetna national preferred provider organization (PPO) plan to 3.5 stars.

Last Thursday Dealreporter said that both strategic and private equity are interested in Cano (CANO), though credit markets make PE less competitive. Humana (HUM) hasn't done much due diligence on a potential deal given the ROFR situation. The report also said that the sales process had moved into the second round and that UnitedHealth (UNH) was also to be around the process.

A Citi analyst last month estimated that Miami-based Cano (CANO) may be worth $14/share in a takeout.