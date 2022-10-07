U.S. consumers spend most on travel, electronics, restaurants: Mastercard SpendingPulse

Not adjusting for inflation, U.S. consumers in September spent most of their money on travel, fuel, electronics, restaurants and e-commerce, according to a Friday report by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.

Overall, retail sales excluding automotive continued to grow, rising 9.7% from a year earlier. But that figure shrinks to 1.4% after discounting headline inflation, which stood at 8.3% in August.

E-commerce sales gained 10.7% Y/Y and +90.3% from September 2019, before the pandemic, highlighting the ongoing demand for the convenience of digital commerce, the report said.

Spending at restaurants was up 10.9% from the year-ago period and +44.9% from pre-pandemic levels.

Fuel & convenience sales gained 23.5% Y/Y and soared 47.5% from September 2019 despite elevated energy costs around the globe. And electronics saw a 13.9% Y/Y increase and +32.7% from the same period in 2019.

Luxury excluding Jewelry was the only item in the retail snapshot that saw a Y/Y decline, falling 5.2%, perhaps as consumers prioritize more essential goods amid mounting recessions fears.

Both airlines and lodging spending jumped 56.4% and 38.1%, respectively. Travel sectors weren't reflected in the total retail sales figure, but the huge increases show that travel remains a priority among consumers.

Earlier this week, (Oct. 3) retail stocks are on watch as signs of disappointing holiday season emerge.

