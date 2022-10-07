KBW analyst David Konrad upgraded Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to Outperform from Market Perform due to strong tangible book value growth and a shift in business mix likely leading to "move visible earnings and a higher valuation."

Specifically, he pointed to Goldman's (GS) attractive valuation of "just under forward TBV," improved capital allocation, and potential near-term benefits from strong fixed income, currency, and commodities ("FICC") results. See a chart of Goldman's tangible book value here and price-to-tangible book value here.

"However, a main driver of the stock will likely be the excess capital generated from harvesting on-balance sheet private equity assets while simultaneously growing its alternatives asset management business," Konrad wrote in a note to clients.

Nevertheless, Goldman (GS) stock has slipped 1.3% in Friday morning trading as the September jobs report has the Street expecting another 75-basis-point rate hike in November, increasing fears of a recession.

One business that could be either a positive or negative is its Marcus consumer digital bank, "which represents a growth platform helping the company diversify into consumer lending, but it also represents a risk to our thesis given low operating leverage and potential credit costs as the economy slows," he said. Nevertheless, Marcus loans, at $15.5B, represent only about 9% of Goldman's total loans, or 1% of assets.

Konrad's Outperform rating is more bullish than the Hold ratings from SA's Quant rating and SA Authors' average rating. It's more in line with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

For a contrarian view, SA contributor Pearl Gray Equity and Research urges is concerned about the company's prospects and trading income mix should the U.S. enter a deep recession.