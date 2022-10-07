Levi Strauss earnings miss sends apparel stocks lower

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) rattled the apparel sector with an earnings report that included consensus misses across the board and a guide-down.

On Wall Street, Wells Fargo said LEVI's 43% jump in inventory also looks like an overhang that bears will poke at. Growing near-term headwinds and additional uncertainty around the direction of the U.S. consumer is seen keeping multiple expansion on pause for now for LEVI.

Investors are taking the report as a potential sign of a rough earnings season with apparel sellers, especially after LEVI management warned in trends in Europe during the earnings call.

Notable decliners on Friday included Kontoor Brands (KTB) -7.05%, Hanesbrands (HBI) -3.66%, Canada Goose (GOOS) -3.33%, Capri Holdings (CPRI) -2.55%, PVH Corporation (PVH) -2.22%, and Ralph Lauren (RL) -2.19%.

