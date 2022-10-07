BioSig in acquisition pact with San Antonio Hospital for cardiac signal system

Oct. 07, 2022 10:16 AM ETBioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Medical device maker BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) announced that the company entered into a purchase agreement with San Antonio Methodist Hospital allowing the latter to acquire its PURE EP System, a cardiac signal processing system. According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company executed the deal on Sep. 30
  • In July, BSGM announced a leasing deal under which the Overland Park Regional Medical Center agreed to acquire the PURE EP System, marking the first transaction since its nationwide launch.
  • "Establishing a contract with a leading national hospital network is a milestone achievement for BioSig Technologies," BSGM Chief Commercial Officer Gray Fleming said at the time.
  • "A leasing option provides a cost-effective and efficient pathway for hospitals to acquire our technology," he added.

