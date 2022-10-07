Gold prices dipped below $1,700/oz before rebounding slightly, following a stronger than expected U.S. jobs report that continued to show a tight labor market and scuttled hopes the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive in raising interest rates.

Data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, lifting the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields gained while pressuring gold, which fell as much as 1.3%.

Comex gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) for December delivery -1% at $1,703.30/oz, and December silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -2.3% at $20.17/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR),

Prior to the jobs release, gold had pierced the $1,700 level and was heading for its best weekly gain since March, after weaker data earlier this week on U.S. manufacturing and job openings stirred hopes that the Fed may slow its aggressive rate hikes.

The gold price is coming off six consecutive monthly declines on the back of the surging dollar and higher bond yields.