JSBC introduces digital platform to simplify trade finance

Oct. 07, 2022
  • HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has introduced a digital platform that's intended to simplify trade finance to its two largest markets — the U.K. and Hong Kong, it said Friday.
  • Developed with partner CGI (GIB), the new HSBC Trade Solutions platform allows clients to originate and manage their trade finance products online.
  • The platform's interface provides a higher degree of automation and straight-through processing and integrates anti-money laundering, sanctions, fraud and credit risk controls.
  • With the core platform deployed in U.K. and Hong Kong, HTS is being introduced to additional markets across the HSBC (HSBC) network, the company said.
  • In 2018, HSBC (HSBC) executed a letter of credit for trade finance using blockchain technology.

