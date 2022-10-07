Greater Cannabis rises 25% on submitting phase 2 trial application to treat autism in Israel

  • Greater Cannabis (OTCQB:GCAN) said on Friday it had submitted a clinical trial application to the Israel Ministry of Health for approval of a Phase 2 clinical trial for its neuropsychiatric cannabinoid therapy.
  • The Company intends to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to study the safety and efficacy of its neuroprotective cannabinoid therapeutic to treat autism related spectrum disorders (ASD) and other neuropsychiatric illnesses.
  • The study will have 100 patients ranging in age from 4-17 years old.
  • The study is expected to begin enrolling patients in the first half of 2023.

