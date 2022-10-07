In a jobs report that reflected a larger jump in employment that expected, the leisure and hospitality sector led the upside surprise.

For the month of September, nonfarm payrolls rose 263K against an expectation of 250K, bringing the unemployment rate down to 3.5% against a flat 3.7% expectation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that the “notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality and in health care” for the month.

Leisure and hospitality added 83K jobs in the month, continuing a trend of gains for the industry over the first 8 months of 2022. Employment in the food services and drinking places led the uptick, adding 60K jobs in the month. Total employment in the industry now stands just 6.7% below pre-pandemic levels.

