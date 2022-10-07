CVS down 8% as potential Cano acquisition, Medicare Advantage plan downgrade weigh
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is down 8% in Friday morning trading as the healthcare giant wrestles with a potential acquisition of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and the downgrade in Star rating of a key Medicare Advantage plan.
- Volume in CVS (CVS) is already heavy today. Average daily volume is ~4.7M shares. As of 10:45 AM ET, ~5.7M shares had traded hands.
- After Thursday's closing bell, CVS (CVS) said it would be able to mitigate any financial impact from the decline in the CMS Star rating of the Aetna National PPO Medicare Advantage plan to 3.5 stars from 4.5 stars. The plan has more than 1.9M enrollees.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives CVS (CVS) a hold rating with high marks for profitability, momentum and revisions.
