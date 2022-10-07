Telenor gains on deal to sell 30% of Norway fiber unit

Oct. 07, 2022 10:58 AM ETTelenor ASA (TELNY), TELNFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Telenor mobile operator

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) is 2.3% higher in U.S. trading after the company agreed to sell a minority stake in its Norwegian fiber network to an investor group including KKR.
  • Telenor will receive 10.8B kroner in the deal - about $1B - and use some 30% of those proceeds to repurchase shares to help soften the impact of new investment.
  • KKR and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring lead the consortium buying into a deal that values Telenor's Norwegian fiber at 36.1B kroner (about $3.38B).
  • Telenor has been looking to sell a stake in the fiber unit in order to free up capital to build yet more fiber.
  • “We are bringing in strong investors with a long-term horizon,” Chief Financial Officer Tone Hegland Bachke says. “This transaction benefits our stakeholders while safeguarding future investments in Norway’s fiber.”

