Bankman-Fried's FTX partners with Visa to offer crypto debit cards globally
Oct. 07, 2022 11:07 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by billionaire investor Sam Bankman-Fried, has formed an alliance with payments giant Visa (NYSE:V) to offer crypto-linked debit cards across 40 countries with an initial focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe, the companies said Friday.
- The FTX-branded Visa debit cards, which are already available in the U.S., are linked directly to a holder's FTX account, allowing users to make purchases at 80M merchant locations worldwide that accept Visa (V).
- The next phase of the rollout is expected in Europe before year-end, with more regional launches planned for 2023, they said.
- "This card allows users to make use of their FTX crypto balances 24 hours a day, 365 days a year securely and with no administrative or processing fees," SBF said in a statement, betting that FTX users still want to spend their crypto despite currently suppressed token prices.
- The move marks Visa's (V) latest foray into the crypto space. Al Kelly, the company's CEO, said in January that Visa will continue to lean into the industry.
Comments