DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was a big outperformer in the consumer sector in mid-day trading on Friday with a 4.55% jump following a report that the company was close to inking a deal with Disney's (DIS) ESPN.

It is unclear if a deal announcement is imminent or if negotiations are still underway.

"We have a great, longstanding relationship with ESPN. However, we speak to a variety of companies on a regular basis and don’t comment on the specifics of those conversations," reads a statement from DraftKings earlier in the day.

If the deal comes off, it would jolt the sports betting sector with DraftKings (DKNG) betting odds integrated on ESPN broadcasts and the sportsbook itself rebranding itself with the ESPN name.

Oppenheimer said it has a positive bias toward a potential DKNG/ESPN partnership. The firm sees an agreement providing more odds integrations to better direct consumers to wagering opportunities that accelerate same-Game Parlay and live betting adoption.

Analyst Jed Kelly and team believe DKNG is in a favorable negotiating position as the only operator with the budget scale to meet DIS partnership standards, following FanDuel's investments in its own over-the-top channel, and operators like Caesars and BetMGM scaling back advertising.

Sector watch: FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) fell 1.45% in London on Friday. In the U.S., Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was off 1.38%, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) dropped 3.37%, MGM Resorts (MGM) fell 1.25%, and Barstool owner Penn National Gaming (PENN) shed 4.27%.

Read more about the potential DKNG-ESPN partnership.