Brookdale Senior Living jumps 20% after report it's exploring a sale
Oct. 07, 2022 11:24 AM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)VTRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) skyrocketed 20% after a report that operator of senior-living centers is considering its options, including a possible sale.
- Brookdale (BKD) is working with advisers to find possible buyers, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The senior living company hasn't made any final decision and it could remain a standalone company.
- The report comes as Brookdale (BKD) has speculated to be a potential M&A target for several years, including in 2017 when Ventas (VTR) was reportedly in talks to buy all or part BKD.
- In late February 2018, Brookdale (BKD) said it rejected a buyout offer, specifically a bid to purchase the company somewhere in the area of $9-$11 per share.
- In recent years, Brookdale has also been targeted by activist investor Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings. In late 2018 Litt advocated for the split of Brookdale into REIT and senior housing operator.
- Last February, HCA agreed to acquire a majority stake in Brookdale’s health care services unit.
- Brookdale (BKD) short interest is 6.4%
