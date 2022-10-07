Brookdale Senior Living jumps 20% after report it's exploring a sale

Oct. 07, 2022

Caregiver holding hands of senior woman

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) skyrocketed 20% after a report that operator of senior-living centers is considering its options, including a possible sale.
  • Brookdale (BKD) is working with advisers to find possible buyers, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The senior living company hasn't made any final decision and it could remain a standalone company.
  • The report comes as Brookdale (BKD) has speculated to be a potential M&A target for several years, including in 2017 when Ventas (VTR) was reportedly in talks to buy all or part BKD.
  • In late February 2018, Brookdale (BKD) said it rejected a buyout offer, specifically a bid to purchase the company somewhere in the area of $9-$11 per share.
  • In recent years, Brookdale has also been targeted by activist investor Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings. In late 2018 Litt advocated for the split of Brookdale into REIT and senior housing operator.
  • Last February, HCA agreed to acquire a majority stake in Brookdale’s health care services unit.
  • Brookdale (BKD) short interest is 6.4%

Comments (2)

