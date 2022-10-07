The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index fell 1.2 points in September to 60.8, its seventh straight monthly decline and lowest level since 2011, as consumers expect mortgage rates to continue climbing, according to a report released Friday.

By comparison, the highest the index has been in the past year was 75.5 in October 2021. Year-over year, the index dropped 13.7 points.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a higher percentage of consumers expect home prices will fall rather than increase over the next year. The percentage of respondents who expect home prices to rise over the next 12 months fell to 32% from 33%; the percentage expecting a decline in home prices increased to 35% from 33%.

Only 19% of the consumers surveyed think it's a good time to buy a home, down from 22% in August. Meanwhile, 59% said it's a good time to sell.

With markets expecting the Federal Reserve to continue raising rates at a rapid pace, stocks for mortgage servicers, real estate brokerages, and homebuilders are in the red Friday morning. Here's a sample: Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP) -1.8%, Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) -1.1%, Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) -4.1%, Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) -6.9%, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) -2.1%, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) -2.6%, and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) -3.0%.

Last week (Sept. 28), pending home sales fell more than expected in August.