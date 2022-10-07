Morgan Stanley raised its price estimates for liquefied natural gas in 2023 and 2024 on Friday, as skyrocketing demand from Europe intensifies global competition and causes supply deficits next year.

The bank now sees Asian LNG prices averaging $39.50/MMBtu next year, up from its previous forecast of $30/MMBtu, and $34.50 in 2024, as Europe will need even more LNG to replace Russian volumes in summer 2023 when the continent will be refilling storage, while demand from China will recover from lockdowns to offset lower imports from other Asian buyers.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (UNL), (FCG), (BOIL)

Europe has filled stockpiles for this winter to 90% even as Russia cut exports to the continent, but Morgan Stanley said Europe's call for LNG could rise by as much as 50M tons and may continue to have below-normal inventories for winter 2023-24 under most scenarios.

"We see the need for prices to remain elevated for longer to continue constraining demand," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

European imports of liquefied natural gas may jump by 45%-50% this year, but LNG may be able to replace only ~30% of pipeline shipments from Russia, Bloomberg analysts say.

European Commission leaders are discussing the possibility of an EU-wide cap on wholesale gas prices to help ward off a potential recession; Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week she was willing to propose a cap on gas prices after the commission previously appeared to resist such a move.