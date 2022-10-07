FedEx (NYSE:FDX) ground volume forecasts are due to be lowered, according to Reuters.

Citing an internal memo seen by the outlet, the planned trimming of forecasts comes due to a pullback in customers shipping packages with the company.

"We expect there to be downward adjustments to volume forecasts," Paul Melander, a FedEx Ground senior vice president, said in the statement. "These changes will reflect the latest information from customers about how they anticipate current conditions are likely to decrease their volumes this holiday season.”

An official statement on the updated forecasts is expected to come on October 21.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares fell about 4% to an intraday low of $148.96 before moderating losses near 3% in mid-day trading. Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) fell in sympathy, dropping 3.31% on Friday.

Read more on the FedEx’s buyback program.