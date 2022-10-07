Sparket joins hands with Station Casinos, subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts
Oct. 07, 2022 11:44 AM ETRed Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sparket's Social Betwork has signed a partnership agreement with Station Casinos, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to license software that will be integrated into the company's virtual casino STN Play app.
- The software integration will offer free-to-play live event wagering via Sparket's proprietary pool wagering system.
- Aaron Basch, CEO of Sparket, said "This is a big moment for Sparket as we bring our product to market with one of the leading operators in the world. We've been hard at work building our robust Social Betwork™ platform and we're excited to bring new content to help our industry partners grow their business with free to play live event wagering."
