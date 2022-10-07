India's FX reserves hit more than two-year low amid rupee slump

Oct. 07, 2022 11:59 AM ETVanEck Vectors - Indian Rupee/USD ETN (INR), IFN, INDABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Female hands holding Indian rupee banknotes on a yellow background. Money in woman"s hand concept.

SOMNATH MAHATA/iStock via Getty Images

  • India's foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest level since July 2020, standing at $532.7B in the week through September 30, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released Friday.
  • That's the ninth straight week of declines as the country's currency keeps falling against the U.S. dollar.
  • The rupee fell 0.7% against the greenback in late Friday morning trading, changing hands at 82.61, down around 10% from a year before.
  • The move comes as global international reserves drop from a year ago as central banks dip into reserves to prop up their currencies amid a stronger dollar.
  • Related tickers: iShares MSCI India (BATS:INDA), India Fund (NYSE:IFN), VanEck Vectors- Indian Rupee/USD (INR).
