Allegiant delays resort opening due to Hurricane Ian

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) disclosed that it is delaying the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida due to the impact from Hurricane Ian.

The airline company pushed back the opening of the resort to September of next year from May, although it warned it is unclear how quickly resources will be available for construction to begin again.

Allegiant (ALGT) noted that access to the resort site has been limited since last week's storm, although damage appears to have been limited because the resort structures are being built 16 feet above the normal high tide line and the company built a seawall along Charlotte Harbor.

