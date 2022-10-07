Humana, Cigna see gains in Medicare Advantage Star Rating for 2023 as others decline
Oct. 07, 2022
- Humana (HUM) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) were the only two managed care companies to see Medicare Advantage Star Ratings increases based on their largest contracts, according to CMS data and analysis from Morgan Stanley.
- The two companies both saw 0.5 point improvements for the 2023 rating year. (2024 payment year). Humana's (HUM) went from 4 to 4.5, while Cigna's (CI) went to 5 from 4.5.
- Centene (CNC), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Bright Health Group (BHG) all saw declines in their ratings.
- Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) and Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) maintained their rating.
- CVS (CVS), which is down 9% in early Friday afternoon trading, said it will take steps to mitigate any financial impact from the cut to its largest MA plan to 3.5 stars from 4.5.
