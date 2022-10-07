Humana, Cigna see gains in Medicare Advantage Star Rating for 2023 as others decline

Oct. 07, 2022 12:23 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS), UNH, CI, ELVCNC, HUM, ALHC, BHGBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Humana (HUM) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) were the only two managed care companies to see Medicare Advantage Star Ratings increases based on their largest contracts, according to CMS data and analysis from Morgan Stanley.
  • The two companies both saw 0.5 point improvements for the 2023 rating year. (2024 payment year). Humana's (HUM) went from 4 to 4.5, while Cigna's (CI) went to 5 from 4.5.
  • Centene (CNC), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Bright Health Group (BHG) all saw declines in their ratings.

