Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares fell over 9% to a 52-week low on Friday as adverse economic data pressured the online auto marketplace.

The drop for the Arizona-based e-commerce company coincided with a wider selloff on Friday. The broader decline on Friday comes as a stronger-than-expected jobs number appeared to put prospects of a Fed pivot out of reach, pressuring heavily-indebted companies like Carvana (CVNA) hardest.

Carvana (CVNA) was also impacted by a decline in the Manheim used vehicle value index to 204.5, well below its peak earlier this year. The gall in prices reflected a 3% drop from the prior month and 0.1% from 2021 levels. The drop was the first year-over-year decline since May 2020.

“Vehicles are once again depreciating assets. As we look at the cumulative declines this year, we are down significantly and now expect to finish the year down nearly 14% in December,” Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said. “We haven’t seen declines like this since the onset of the pandemic and the beginning of the Great Recession.”

Carvana (CVNA) stock’s slump on Friday brought the year-to-date decline to about 92%. The low hit on Friday also stands in stark contrast to the 52-week high of $309.50.

Read Wedbush’s assessment of Carvana’s latest credit arrangements.