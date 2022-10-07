Hallmark Financial to sell E&S lines operations to Core Specialty for $59.9M

Oct. 07, 2022
  • Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) sells its excess and surplus lines operations to Core Specialty Insurance Holdings for $40M cash consideration, plus an estimated $19.9M of acquisition costs.
  • Hallmark insurance subsidiaries will enter into a quota share reinsurance agreement with a Core Specialty insurance subsidiary to assume 100% of Hallmark’s unearned premium reserves associated with the acquired E&S businesses.
  • The transaction includes the acquisition of Hallmark’s agency subsidiary Heath XS, LLC, which does business as Hallmark E&S, and all data, agency relationships, intellectual property, lease arrangements and personnel related to the acquired E&S businesses.
  • Also, Core Specialty will not acquire any insurance company entities as part of the transaction, and the transaction excludes loss reserves associated with the acquired E&S businesses, which will be retained by Hallmark.
  • HALL shares currently +14.29% to $1.52.

