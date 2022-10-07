Maersk valuation 'too compelling to ignore,' Berenberg analyst says in upgrade

Shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) is "too compelling to ignore" after its share price has shed 40% from an August peak, according to analysts at Berenberg in upgrading the stock to Buy from Hold on Friday.

"While we understand concerns about the macroeconomic environment and the lack of visibility on forward earnings, we think a doomsday scenario is now being priced in, which ignores the changes in the business over the past few years, the potential for positive surprises in the midterm and the substantial dividend to be paid to shareholders next year," analyst William Fitzalan Howard wrote.

Because Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKBY) shares have been tightly linked to moves in freight rates - which fell during the summer - they are also prone to swings that do not reflect the company's fundamentals, Howard said.

"The dividend yield, value of the fleet and enlarged non-container assets should also all help to provide a valuation backstop to the shares," according to Howard. "Maersk's EV is now ~30% below where it was before the pandemic; despite cyclical worries, the dramatic transformation of the business means that it looks oversold to us."

While container freight remains Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKBY) dominant focus, "management has provided a roadmap for growth going forward," C. Jessen writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.