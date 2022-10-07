Nissan urges Renault to sell down stake - WSJ

Signs outside car dealerships for Nissan, Dacia, Renault and Vauxhall

Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) is imploring long-standing partner Renault SA (OTCPK:RNSDF) to sell down a portion of its stake in the Japanese automaker, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the negotiations, executives from both automakers have held meetings in Europe and Japan to outline details of the planned drawdown in Renault’s investment in Nissan. Discussions are said to include a potential investment by Nissan in Renault's nascent EV business in exchange for the reduced stake.

Renault currently holds about a 43% stake in Nissan.

