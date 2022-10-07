American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is considering jumping in to bid for a stake in Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) Vantage Towers (OTCPK:VTWRF) wireless infrastructure unit, Bloomberg reports.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCPK:CLLNY) also may be weighing a bid for the €13B unit, according to the report.

Vodafone listed the Vantage Towers unit in Germany last year and still owns a stake of about 82% - but the long-term trend in Europe has been carriers splitting off and divesting their communications infrastructure to more specialized entities, often backed by private equity or financial investors.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read had been on record as preferring an industry merger with another tower unit - "a like-minded player, a like-minded operator."

Still, already in the running for a Vantage stake are KKR & Co. (KKR), Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT.

Bids are expected as soon as next week and a decision could come next month, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank cut targets on the Big Three tower companies as a reaction to higher rates.

The bank has an "incrementally cautious tone" on tower shares heading into the third-quarter print, "given the downside risk we see to AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) per-share forecasts via higher interest rates,” analyst Matthew Niknam said.

There's still a "robust demand backdrop," though, and the group is largely insulated from macro concerns buffeting the tech sector like inflation and supply-chain issues.

Deutsche Bank has a Buy rating on SBA Communications (SBAC) but cut its price target to $323 from $385, implying 22% upside. It has a Hold rating on American Tower and cut that target to $232 from $285 (18% upside implied); and a Hold rating on Crown Castle (CCI) and cut that target to $160 from $185 (implying 18% upside).