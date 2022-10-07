Photo source: Boeing

The U.S. Air Force and Boeing (NYSE:BA) have decided that another 19 months are needed to begin installing an upgraded camera-based refueling system to its tanker fleet. Supply-chain constraints have led to the delay.

The operational military flight release for the Remote Vision System 2.0 will be pushed back from March 2024 to October 2025, Bloomberg News reported, citing an Air Force spokesperson.

The delay is primarily driven by sub-contractor development timelines, but also includes airworthiness reviews from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Air Force, according to a statement cited by Bloomberg.

Seeking Alpha has requested comment from Boeing.

