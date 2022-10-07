iBio cut to Neutral at Cantor citing ongoing transition

  • Cantor Fitzgerald has downgraded the contract manufacturer iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) to Neutral from Overweight, citing a lack of near-term catalysts after the company recently decided to end its COVID-19 vaccine development and instead focus on immuno-oncology.
  • The analyst Kristen Kluska remains positive on IBIO's FastPharming Manufacturing System, arguing that the production method can generate "cheaper, scalable, sustainable protein expression in plants."
  • However, with plans to seek an IND for lead immune-oncology asset IBIO-101 in H1 2024, "we believe that this could mean significant time before the company could be in the clinic," Kluska wrote.
  • Given the lack of near-term catalysts and ongoing transition to an immune-oncology company, the company is likely to require "significant future capital," the analyst noted, downgrading the stock and slashing its price target to $0.17 from $2.50 per share.
  • Wall Street has remained bullish on iBio (IBIO) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently outperforms the market, rated IBIO as a Hold.

