Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) +1% in Friday's trading after Citigroup upgraded shares to Neutral from Sell with a $17 price target.

Citi said its Sell rating was based on a valuation that was out of line with the expected pace of recovery in the company's fundamentals, believing the pace of top-line recovery in Reservoir Description would be slowed by the exposure to offshore, while the profit recovery in Performance Enhancement was unlikely to match past recoveries given greater competition within perforating gun systems.

"The latter appears better digested, while the offshore recovery is now gathering momentum," Citi said. "More importantly, we believe CLB's valuation better aligns with peers and is no longer reflecting a differentiated outlook. We also see lower risk that the company issues equity under its ATM given the share price pullback and our forecast of consistent growth in EBITDA/FCF (excluding seasonality).

Citing the company's outsized exposure to longer-cycle international markets, Core Labs (CLB) shares recently were downgraded to Sell at Morgan Stanley.